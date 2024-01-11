Bogdanovic is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Rockets due to left calf soreness.
Bogdanovic is expected to play Friday despite dealing with a calf injury. The veteran forward has found his shooting stroke as of late, converting 48.7 percent of his 7.8 three-point attempts per contest over his last five games.
More News
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Pops for 19 in loss•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Efficient night vs. Sacramento•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Lands season-high 36 points•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Goes for 19 points•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Records double-double Thursday•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Bounce-back effort•