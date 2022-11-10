Bogdanovic amassed 17 points (6-11FG, 1-4 3PT, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes Wednesday against the Celtics.

Bogdanovic has been scuffling over his last few contests, but he bounced back Wednesday with an impressive shooting night. The starting power forward has done little in terms of boards, assists, or blocks, so fantasy managers will need to ensure he's getting it done scoring the basketball to remain valuable and in starting lineups.