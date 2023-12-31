Bogdanovic finished Saturday's 129-127 win over the Raptors with 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds and three assists over 36 minutes.

Bogdanovic didn't have his best shooting performance Saturday, but he still posted a solid stat line and remains a reliable scoring weapon for a struggling Detroit team. Bogdanovic has scored 15-plus points in nine of his last 10 contests.