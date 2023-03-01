Bogdanovic (Achilles) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Bulls.

Bogdanovic has been upgraded from probable to available after missing the previous game with Achilles tendinitis. The veteran forward will likely take his usual spot in the starting lineup and will look to get back to his pre-All-Star break production, when he averaged 24.1 points on 50.1 percent shooting across 12 straight appearances from Jan. 19 - Feb. 15.