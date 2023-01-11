Bogdanovic (calf) will take the floor Wednesday versus the Timberwolves.

After a one-game absence, Bogdanovic should retake his spot in a starting lineup that will omit two regular starters in the frontcourt with Jalen Duren (ankle) and Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) sidelined. Bogdanovic may be asked to shoulder a heavy workload as a result, with returnee Isaiah Livers (shoulder) softening the collective blows and Nerlens Noel, Kevin Knox, Saddiq Bey and Hamidou Diallo also potentially seeing more run than usual.