Bogdanovic closed Thursday's 130-122 win over Brooklyn with 11 points (4-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 32 minutes.

Bogdanovic scored at least 20 points in each of his last 10 appearances, but he was inefficient from the floor during Thursday's victory. Despite his underwhelming stat line, he saw his usual share of playing time, and his performance was likely just an anomaly given his recent string of success. Over nine outings in January, he's averaged 23.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 32.0 minutes per game.