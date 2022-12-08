Bogdanovic finished with five points (1-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds across 20 minutes before getting ejected from Wednesday's 104-98 loss to the Pelicans.

Bogdanovic's production has improved recently, as he scored 30-plus points in two of his three appearances leading up to Wednesday's matchup. However, he shot just 12.5 percent from the floor Wednesday and struggled in secondary categories. Over his last five appearances, the 33-year-old has averaged 19.4 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 26.8 minutes per game.