Bogdanovic logged 17 points (6-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and two assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 120-104 win over Oklahoma City.

Bogdanovic didn't have his best shooting performance and missed four of his five attempts from beyond the arc, but he still posted a decent scoring figure as the Pistons pulled out a shocking win against one of the top teams in the Western Conference. Bogdanovic doesn't bring much to the table outside of his scoring numbers and shooting percentages, but fantasy managers should still be content with his production. Over his last 10 games, he's averaging 20.6 points per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from three-point range.