Bogdanovic closed Friday's 130-106 loss to the Knicks with 18 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes.
The Pistons' veteran offseason addition has been doing everything expected of him so far, averaging 21 points and 3.5 three-pointers through his first two games with the club. While Detroit's offense will eventually feature Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey as its foundation, the 33-year-old Bogdanovic figures to be a big contributor until the youngsters are ready to fly on their own.
