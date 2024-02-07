Watch Now:

Bogdanovic is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to left calf soreness.

Cade Cunningham (knee) is also questionable for Detroit. Wednesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Pistons could be contemplating a maintenance day for the veteran sharpshooter. If Bogdanovic sits, the Pistons could turn to Ausar Thompson.

