Bogdanovic is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings due to left calf soreness.
Cade Cunningham (knee) is also questionable for Detroit. Wednesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, so the Pistons could be contemplating a maintenance day for the veteran sharpshooter. If Bogdanovic sits, the Pistons could turn to Ausar Thompson.
More News
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Pops for 26 against Clippers•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Hits 17 points in upset win•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Paces team with 30 points•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Erupts for 34 in Wednesday's win•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Balanced outing in return•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Available to play•