Detroit signed Bogdanovic to a two-year, $39.1 million extension Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Bogdanovic is currently playing on the final year of the four-year deal he signed with Utah, but he's now locked in with Detroit through the 2024-25 campaign. The sharpshooter is off to a hot start with his new team, posting 23.0 points on 51.7 percent shooting across his first six games with the Pistons.