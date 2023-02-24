Bogdanovic registered seven points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Thursday's 108-106 loss to the Magic.

Bogdanovic was dominant heading into the All-Star break with at least 28 points in his last three appearances, but he was much less effective during Detroit's first game after the layoff. However, Thursday's performance seemed to simply be an off night for the 33-year-old, who has scored in double figures in all but three of his appearances this season. He'll have a chance to bounce back Saturday against Toronto.