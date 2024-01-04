Bogdanovic fouled out of Wednesday's 154-148 overtime loss to the Jazz after recording 36 points (13-26 FG, 8-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 43 minutes.

Bogdanovic went off despite the loss, connecting on eight three-pointers en route to a season-high 36 points. Averaging 20.4 points per game this season, Bogdanovic remains outside the top 140 in nine-category leagues. He is a clear must-roster player but offers very little outside of points and threes. His role moving forward remains a little uncertain, especially as the trade deadline approaches. Managers could certainly investigate a sell-high opportunity, should they wish to cash in on this performance.