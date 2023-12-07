Bogdanovic had 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and three steals over 31 minutes in Wednesday's 116-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

Bogdanovic scored 22 points for the second straight time as he entered the starting lineup Wednesday. He missed the first 18 games of the season with a right calf strain and made his 2023-24 debut Saturday against the Cavaliers while coming off the bench. Bogdanovic has played steady minutes in his first two games back and figures to have recovered from his injury.