Bogdanovic notched 21 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 111-99 loss to the Celtics.

No other Pistons starter scored more than 14 points during a game in which Detroit last held the lead early in the second quarter. Bogdanovic has scored at least 20 points in four straight games and 12 of 14 since the calendar flipped to 2023, averaging 22.9 points, 3.4 boards, 2.9 threes and 2.6 assists over that stretch, and he remains one of the most sought-after players at the trade deadline -- should the Pistons elect to move him at all.