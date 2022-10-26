Bogdanovic produced 25 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 120-99 loss to the Wizards.
Bogdanovic was efficient and productive, and as has been the trend throughout the first four games of the season, he was one of the team's go-to players on offense. The veteran is enjoying a strong start to the season and has now scored at least 20 points in two of his four outings while surpassing the 15-point mark in each one of them.
