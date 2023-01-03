Bogdanovic provided 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes during Monday's 135-106 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Bogdanovic posted a strong shooting night and reached the 20-point threshold for his third third straight contest. He's also drilled two or more triples over this brief hot stretch. The former second-round pick is off to a nice start to the new calendar year after averaging 21.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists through 16 December appearances.