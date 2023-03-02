Bogdanovic produced 34 points (11-21 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 117-115 loss to the Bulls.

Bogdanovic returned after missing the previous game with an Achilles injury, leading the Pistons in scoring and triples in Wednesday's loss. Bogdanovic notched his highest point total since scoring a season-high 38 points Dec. 11 against the Lakers.