Bogdanovic produced 34 points (11-21 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 117-115 loss to the Bulls.
Bogdanovic returned after missing the previous game with an Achilles injury, leading the Pistons in scoring and triples in Wednesday's loss. Bogdanovic notched his highest point total since scoring a season-high 38 points Dec. 11 against the Lakers.
More News
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Good to go against Chicago•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Sits out practice Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Ruled out Monday•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Questionable Monday•
-
Pistons' Bojan Bogdanovic: Lackluster performance in defeat•