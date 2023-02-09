Bogdanovic finished Wednesday's 113-85 loss to the Cavaliers with 15 points (4-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes.

Bogdanovic led all Pistons players in scoring, finishing as one of three players to reach the double-digit scoring mark in Wednesday's defeat. Bogdanovic has posted at least 15 points in six straight outings.