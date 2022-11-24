Bogdanovic notched 23 points (7-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 125-116 win over the Jazz.

Bogdanovic didn't shoot the ball particularly well from the field, but he was a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe en route to a team-high 23 points. The forward has netted at least 20 points in seven of his past eight contests and leads Detroit with 20.7 points per game on the campaign. He's averaged at least 20 points over a full season just once in his career, when he posted 20.2 points per contest for the Jazz in 2019-20.