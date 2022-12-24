Bogdanovic amassed 23 points (8-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 130-105 loss to the Hawks.

The veteran forward led the team in scoring Friday night. Bogdanovic's 23 points on 20 attempts wasn't very efficient, but the massive shot volume was a stark contrast to his previous game when he took just three shots in 23 minutes. His free-throw percentage continues to be of significant value in category leagues, as he is hitting 90.4 percent on a career-high 5.2 attempts per game this season.