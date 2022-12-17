Bogdanovic closed Friday's 122-113 loss to Sacramento with 22 points (6-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes.
Bogdanovic's 22 points led all Pistons Friday night. He only hit one shot from beyond the arc, but went a perfect 9-for-9 from the free throw line. He's a bit of a streaky shooter with minimal secondary stats, but as long as he's making buckets, the 33-year-old provides enough fantasy value for most leagues.
