Bogdanovic supplied 25 points (9-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during Thursday's 126-108 loss to the Bulls.

After a bit of a slow start, Bogdanovic really got things rolling in the second quarter with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field. He entered the break with 16 points, three rebounds and two assists before hitting just three more shots in the second half to finish with a team-high 25 points on the night. The small forward has now broken the 20-point mark in nine straight games, shooting 51.6 percent from the field over that stretch.