Bogdanovic registered 26 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 9-9 FT), one rebound and four assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 loss to the Nets.
Bogdanovic led the team in scoring and shots made from deep en route to his fourth straight outing of scoring 20 or more points. Bogdanovic has averaged 25.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists over his last five games.
