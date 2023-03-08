Bogdanovic (Achilles) may be shut down for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Bogdanovic has missed three straight games due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy, and the Pistons find themselves in dead last in the East with a 15-51 record, so there's no real reason for the veteran forward to play through injury. If he's ultimately sidelined for the rest of the season, players like Isaiah Livers, Rodney McGruder and R.J. Hampton could see increased run during the fantasy playoffs.