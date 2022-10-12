Pistons coach Dwane Casey said Bogdanovic did not play in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Thunder due to a strained calf, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports

Bogdanovic is in line to be the Pistons' starting power forward after being traded from Utah. However, the 33-year-old may be hampered to start the season with a calf injury. Casey did not say how long Bogdanovic would be out, but the team will likely use some load management to keep him healthy for the regular season.