Bogdanovic (calf) could make his season debut as early as Thursday against the Knicks, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Bogdanovic has missed the start of the regular season while dealing with a right calf strain, but he's now considered day-to-day and is closing in on his return. If he isn't cleared for Thursday's game against the Knicks, it certainly seems possible that he'll be in the mix to return Saturday against Cleveland. It's not yet clear whether Bogdanovic will take on a starting role upon his return, but regardless of his starting status, it wouldn't be surprising to see him face a minutes restriction over his first few games back in action.