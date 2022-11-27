Bogdanovic (knee/ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Bogdanovic will miss his first game of the season after he experienced right knee and ankle soreness coming out of his 33-minute appearance in Friday's 108-102 loss to the Suns. Meanwhile, Saddiq Bey (ankle) is set to return Sunday from a four-game absence, so he could take Bogdanovic's spot in the starting five and absorb most of his vacated minutes.