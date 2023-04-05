Bogdanovic (Achilles) will not play Wednesday versus the Nets.
Bogdanovic hasn't appeared in a contest since March 1, and that seems unlikely to change with only two games remaining in the regular season after Wednesday. With Marvin Bagley (concussion) and Isaiah Livers (ankle) also expected to sit out, the Pistons won't have much in the way of frontcourt depth versus Brooklyn.
