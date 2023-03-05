Bogdanovic (Achilles) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with the Trail Blazers.
It's the first night of a back-to-back set, so the vet will receive a maintenance day, although perhaps he'll be able to get back out there for Tuesday's game against the Wizards. Expect more minutes for Isaiah Livers and Hamidou Diallo with Bogdanovic watching from the sidelines Monday night.
