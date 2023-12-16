Bogdanovic closed Friday's 124-92 loss to the 76ers with 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes.

Detroit lost its 22nd straight game Friday, and the starting unit was largely to blame, as no player other than Bogdanovic scored more than eight points. The veteran forward finished second on the team in scoring overall to James Wiseman, who posted a season-high 22 points. Bogdanovic has played well since returning Dec. 2 from a calf injury that caused him to miss the Pistons' first 19 games of the campaign, averaging 20.0 points, 2.7 dimes, 2.3 boards, 3.0 three-pointers and 1.5 steals over six games.