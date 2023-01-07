Bogdanovic logged 21 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 121-109 loss to the Spurs.

Bogdanovic has been on a tear since Christmas Day, putting up 20 points in six of seven games, including five straight. He's now averaging 25 points and four assists per contest in January.