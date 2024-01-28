Bogdanovic amassed 30 points (10-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-104 loss to the Wizards.

Bogdanovic followed up an explosive 34-point effort in a rare win against Charlotte with another exemplary number during Saturday's loss to Washington. The Pistons rely heavily on Bogdanovic's sharpshooting ability, and he's shot a lethal 44.7 percent from long range since returning from a two-game absence. He's averaged 23.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists over the past five games.