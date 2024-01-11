Bogdanovic notched 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 loss to San Antonio.

The veteran forward has been locked in from long range since making his belated season debut in early December. Bogdanovic has drained at least one three-pointer in 19 straight games and has sunk multiple threes in 17 of them, averaging 19.8 points, 3.7 boards, 3.0 threes, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals over that stretch while shooting 40.7 percent from beyond the arc. With the Pistons in free-fall toward the top of the lottery and Bogdanovic being both the oldest and the most expensive player on the roster, expect trade rumors to grow louder around the 34-year-old as the Feb. 8 deadline approaches.