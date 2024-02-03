Bogdanovic notched 26 points (9-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and three assists over 30 minutes during Friday's 136-125 loss to the Clippers.

It's the fourth time in eight games since returning from a minor calf injury that Bogdanovic has produced 20 or more points. Over that stretch, the veteran sharpshooter is averaging 22.3 points, 3.5 threes, 2.3 boards and 2.3 assists while shooting 46.7 percent (28-for-60) from long distance.