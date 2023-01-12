Bogdanovic ended with 27 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 135-118 victory over Minnesota.

The veteran forward missed Detroit's previous game with a minor calf strain, but Bogdanovic was better than OK in his return and reeled off 20 or more points for the ninth time in his last 10 contest. The 33-year-old is averaging 22.6 points, 4.0 assists, 3.6 boards, 2.4 threes and 0.9 steals over that stretch, and with Cade Cunningham (lower leg) and three key members of the Pistons' frontcourt all on the shelf, the team will need Bogdanovic to continue providing consistent offense.