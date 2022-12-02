Bogdanovic closed with 30 points (10-14 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 41 minutes during Thursday's 131-125 overtime victory over the Mavericks.

Bogdanovic led the team in scoring while connecting on a team-high mark from three while finishing tied for the most shots made in the victory. Bogdanovic's 30-point showing marked his second-highest point total of the season, now having scored 30 or more points twice.