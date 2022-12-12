Bogdanovic logged 38 points (12-22 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 124-117 loss to the Lakers.

Bogdanovic tallied a season-high scoring total in a losing effort, leading the team in shots made from the field and from three. Bogdanovic has scored 30 or more points three times this season, having made five or more threes on five occasions.