Bogdanovic had 14 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 116-91 loss to Milwaukee.

Bogdanovic had scored at least 20 points in each of his five appearances leading up to Wednesday's matchup, but he was limited to a season-low 14 points in the blowout loss to Milwaukee. In addition, he was a big part of the Pistons' struggles with ball control Wednesday by committing seven turnovers. The 33-year-old is now averaging 21.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 31.6 minutes per game to begin the year.