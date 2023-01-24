Bogdanovic notched 33 points (11-15 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 150-130 loss to the Bucks.

It was apparently a defense-optional night for both teams, and Bogdanovic took advantage to top 30 points for the first time since Dec. 11, when he dropped 38 on the Lakers. The veteran forward has scored 20 or more in 10 straight games however, averaging 24.6 points, 3.8 boards, 3.6 assists and 3.0 threes over that stretch while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor and a dazzling 49.2 percent (30-for-61) from beyond the arc.