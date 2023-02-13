Bogdanovic recorded 33 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block over 38 minutes during Sunday's 119-118 loss to the Raptors.

The 33-year-old topped 30 points for the second straight game, and in both contests Bogdanovic did significant damage at the free-throw line, going 20-for-21 across both games -- the only two times all season he's sunk double-digit shots from the charity stripe. With the trade deadline now behind him. Bogdanovic will remain the veteran focal point of an otherwise very young Detroit offense.