Bogdanovic (Achilles) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Bulls.

Despite missing Monday's loss to Charlotte and sitting out Tuesday's practice, Bogdanovic is expected to play Wednesday. Before his absence, the veteran appeared in 14 straight contests and averaged 21.9 points during that stretch, but he struggled in his first two games following the All-Star break, totaling just 18 points (8-24 FG) across 58 minutes.