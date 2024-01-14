Bogdanovic (calf) is questionable to play Monday against Detroit.

Bogdanovic's ongoing left calf soreness is unrelated to the right calf sprain that sidelined him for the first 19 games of the season. He had carried a perfect bill of health since, but he's now at risk of missing his second consecutive game due to the lingering soreness. Kevin Knox, Jaden Ivey, and potentially Joe Harris would see enlarged roles if Bogdanovic can't suit up Monday.