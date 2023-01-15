Bogdanovic is questionable to play Sunday against the Knicks due to a non-COVID illness.

The potential absence of Bogdanovic would hurt the Pistons massively on offense, as he's been the team's most consistent scorer by a wide margin. He's averaging a career-high 21.2 points per game, and if he's out Sunday, then names such as Alec Burks and Hamidou Diallo might be in line to see additional minutes.