Bogdanovic (Achilles) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hornets.

Bogdanovic is dealing with tendinopathy in both of his Achilles, so the Pistons may err on the side of caution and hold him out of Monday's game. If Bogdanovic is forced to the sidelines, that would open up some more opportunities for guys like Hamidou Diallo, RJ Hampton and Isaiah Livers.