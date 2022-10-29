Bogdanovic totaled 22 points (5-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds and one steal across 30 minutes during Friday's 136-112 loss to the Hawks.

Bogdanovic has led the Pistons in scoring in most games, and while such wasn't the case in this one due to Cade Cunningham's sublime performance, the veteran sharpshooter still surpassed the 20-point mark for the third straight contest. Bogdanovic has been an excellent fantasy asset thus far and is averaging 23.0 points while shooting 51.1 percent from deep through six games.