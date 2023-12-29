Bogdanovic had 17 points (8-21 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 12 rebounds and six assists across 44 minutes during Thursday's 128-122 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Bogdanovic has been inconsistent on the boards early in the year, but he posted a season-high rebound mark Thursday en route to his first double-double of the season. He's had plenty of playing time since making his season debut and is averaging 19.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 34.0 minutes per game over 12 appearances this year.