Bogdanovic (Achilles) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Pistons.
Bogdanovic will miss his fourth straight game Thursday with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy. Isaiah Livers and Marvin Bagley will likely receive extended minutes in his absence. Bogdanovic's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Indiana, although he may sit out the remainder of the season.
