Bogdanovic (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Thunder, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Bogdanovic is dealing with a low-grade right calf strain and will be unavailable for a second consecutive preseason matchup. His next chance to play will be in a rematch against Oklahoma City next Thursday.
