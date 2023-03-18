Bogdanovic (Achilles) is out for Sunday's game against the Heat and remains without a timetable for a return.
The Pistons have hinted at potentially shutting the veteran down for the season, but they have yet to officially pull the plug. That said, given Detroit's place in the standings, fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to return.
